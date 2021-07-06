Andrea es una chica de 21 años ingresada en el hospital de Ourense por una neumonía bilateral, causada por el covid. Empezó teniendo unas décimas de fiebre y decidió hacerse una PCR, tras eso llego el dolor de garganta y luego comenzó a faltarle el aire. Ahora se encuentra ingresada con neumonía, al igual que su padre hace un año, que estuvo ingresado en la UCI, también por problemas respiratorios.

La joven lanza un mensaje a los jóvenes "hay que pasárselo bien y no vamos a dejar de vivir" pero, "hay que tener cuidado porque esto no es ninguna broma".

​"Ponte la mascarilla y no pienses que a ti, por ser joven, no te va a pasar". Nadie del entorno de Andrea ha dado positivo por lo que la joven no sabe dónde puede haberse contagiado. "Supongo que yendo a tomar algo a cualquier sitio o incluso en el supermercado", comentaba.

Los contagios en la población joven siguen aumentando y aunque esta es menos propensa a desarrollar síntomas graves, no esta exenta de acabar ingresada. Los mayores de 20 años pueden pedir cita ya en algunas comunidades como Castilla y León y pronto se abrirá la campaña para los menores de 20.