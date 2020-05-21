La diseñador Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada considera que ser político, joven y llegar a un puesto de responsabilidad con "ilusión" y que "aparezca" el coronavirus es la "cabronada más grande del mundo", pero les pide que colaboren y que antepongan "salir de la crisis" a las siglas del partido.

Así lo ha expresado este jueves la diseñadora, que ha alertado de que "vienen años dificilísimos", por lo que, según su parecer, "lo que hay que hacer es trabajar más y más y ganar menos".

En el encuentro virtual, Ruiz de la Prada ha asegurado que los desfiles no volverán a ser como antes. Una de las pasarelas más cercanas en el horizonte, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid del próximo septiembre "no volverá a ser cómo el último desfile en que en cada asiento había tres personas. Eso ha desaparecido y no sabemos si lo vamos a poder recuperar". Quizá, ha reflexionado, la alternativa sea "a puerta cerrada" con más medidas de seguridad.

También considera que el acceso a las tiendas cambiará y pasarán a ser "pequeños museos". "Pedir cita previa para confeccionar un vestido de novia o un traje especial entra dentro de lo habitual, pero yo hago productos que no son caros como cuadernos o bolígrafos y pedir cita previa para ello es complicado".

Ha advertido de que regresa la tendencia al trabajo de proximidad "quizá por el miedo a China, un país muy interesante al que estamos demonizando".