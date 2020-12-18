Estás leyendo: Comienza el funcionamiento del primero de los siete campamentos para migrantes en Canarias

Las personas migrantes han sido trasladadas al centro instalado en el CEIP León, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Algunos migrantes son trasladados a un campamento militar instalado en la isla de Gran Canaria, en una imagen de archivo. Borja Suarez / Reuters

El funcionamiento del primero de los siete campamentos para migrantes en Canarias ha comenzado este viernes por la noche. Las personas migrantes han sido trasladadas durante la tarde desde hoteles hasta el centro instalado en el CEIP León, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, según recoge eldiario.es.

El ministro de Inclusión, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, anunció el llamado "Plan Canarias" ante la mayor crisis de acogida de migrantes desde la del 2006. "Los campamentos no son deseables, son transitorios, pero es a lo que podemos aspirar ahora", explicó el ministro. 

Por su parte, el Defensor del Pueblo ya se ha mostrado contrario a estos macrocampamentos ante la falta de garantías y se mostró partidario de soluciones "dinámicas" ante el aumento migratorio.

El Defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán, mostró su rechazo a la existencia de campamentos como Barranco Seco y la "improvisación" con la que se actuó en Arguineguín, donde se retuvo a las personas migrantes más tiempo de lo debido, no se respetaron las condiciones de seguridad frente a la covid-19, hubo ausencia de higiene y carecía de espacio.

