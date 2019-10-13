El barco Ocean Viking, de las ONG SOS Méditerranée y Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF), informó hoy de que ha rescatado a 176 personas, entre ellas doce embarazadas y quince menores, en dos operaciones en el mar Mediterráneo y a pocas millas de las costas de Libia.
A primera hora de este domingo la ONG SOS Méditerranée dijo en las redes sociales que el buque humanitario había socorrido a 74 personas, entre ellas seis menores, que iban en un bote de goma y a "unas 50 millas náuticas de la costa libia".
La ONG MSF señaló horas más tarde que el barco había salvado a otras 102 personas, entre ellas doce embarazadas y nueve niños, en otra barcaza a unas 40 millas náuticas de Libia. En total lleva a bordo 176 migrantes y permanece a la espera de que algún país europeo le autorice el desembarco en un puerto seguro.
La ministra del Interior italiana, Luciana Lamorgese, señala en una entrevista que publica hoy el diario "Corriere della Sera" que la Unión Europea debe dar una respuesta clara y conjunta a la ofensiva de Turquía en Siria y también promover un mecanismo para los flujos migratorios.
Lamorgese opina que es fundamental que se diseñe un sistema de reubicación automática de los migrantes que llegan a las costas europeas y se fomente la estabilización de Libia.
Alemania, Francia, Italia y Malta han llegado a un acuerdo para gestionar el desembarco y reparto de los migrantes socorridos en el Mediterráneo central y al que quieren que se sume el mayor número posible de Estados miembros.
