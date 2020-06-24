Estás leyendo: El CSN, a favor de renovar la autorización de la central nuclear de Vandellós II otros 10 años más

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Energía nuclear El CSN, a favor de renovar la autorización de la central nuclear de Vandellós II otros 10 años más

El Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear impone, no obstante, diez límites y condiciones a la central acompañados de cinco Instrucciones Técnicas Complementarias (ITC).

La central nuclear de Vandellós II (Tarragona), que sufrió un incendio de un generador eléctrico que obligó a pararla y a activar la prealerta de emergencia, vista desde la playa de la Almadrava.
La central nuclear de Vandellós II (Tarragona),

madrid

Público

El Pleno del Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear (CSN) ha informado a favor de renovar durante diez años más la licencia de explotación de la central nuclear de Vandellós II (Tarragona).

No obstante, el regulador ha impuesto diez límites y condiciones a la central acompañados de cinco Instrucciones Técnicas Complementarias (ITC), a los que quedará sometido el funcionamiento de la instalación en este nuevo periodo de diez años, hasta 2030.

El informe del CSN se ha remitido al Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico que será quien tome la última decisión.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público