Cumbre del Clima Rueda de prensa de Greta Thunberg en Madrid 

06/12/2019.- La joven activista climática de 16 años Greta Thunberg (c) a su llegada junto con otros jóvenes de Fridays for Future a la quinta jornada de 25 Conferencia de las Partes del Convenio Marco de Naciones Unidas sobre Cambio Climático (COP) bajo

La joven activista climática de 16 años Greta Thunberg (c). EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

