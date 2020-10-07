Estás leyendo: La curva de contagios se estabiliza en España, pero a un nivel muy alto: 10.000 casos diarios

Sanidad notifica 10.491 nuevos casos, 5.075 en las últimas 24 horas, y 76 muertos.

Vecinos de la localidad guipuzcoana de Azkoitia de entre 17 y 60 años se someten a pruebas PCR. - EFE
Vecinos de la localidad guipuzcoana de Azkoitia de entre 17 y 60 años se someten a pruebas PCR. - EFE

AGENCIAS

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado de 10.491 nuevos casos de covid-19, 5.075 en las últimas 24 horas, lo que supone un avance con respecto a los 4.030 diagnosticados este martes. La cifra global de contagios se eleva ya a 835.901 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las cifras oficiales.

En la última semana han fallecido 484 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España, un aumento en comparación con los 445 notificados este martes. Hasta 32.562 personas con PCR positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España. En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 76 nuevos fallecimientos.

Un total de 2.249 han precisado de hospitalización por coronavirus en los pasados siete días (154.514 desde el comienzo de la pandemia) y 157 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para una cifra conjunta de 13.956 desde febrero.

Los datos facilitados a Sanidad por las comunidades indican que Madrid es, de nuevo, la comunidad que registra el mayor número de contagios nuevos, 2.853 respecto a los datos de ayer y 2.325 en las últimas 24 horas, seguida muy de lejos por Andalucía, con 473 nuevos positivos confirmados el martes; Aragón, con 395; y Navarra, con 253.

