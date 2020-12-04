Estás leyendo: Damm lanza al mercado la Cerveza de Navidad con motivo de las fiestas

La bebida, en una edicion limitada, se lanza por octavo año consecutivo.

BARCELONA

PÚBLICO/AGENCIAS

Damm ha lanzado al mercado, por octavo año consecutivo, la Cerveza de Navidad, de edición limitada, con motivo de la llegada de las fiestas navideñas.

En un comunicado, la compañía ha explicado que la cerveza, elaborada 100% con ingredientes naturales, puede encontrarse en la tienda online de Damm y en supermercados y restaurantes.

Según la compañía, la cerveza llega en una fórmula "concebida" para maridar con una gastronomía propia de Navidad, como el pollo de corral relleno de ciruelas, pasas y piñones, canelones o una muselina de salmón Wellington.

