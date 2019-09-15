El presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, ha declarado este sábado su "decepción" en torno a la cuantía de las ayudas del Gobierno central a catástrofes como los incendios en Gran Canaria y las riadas levantinas, que reparten 774 millones de euros entre 20 provincias, por cubrir solo la mitad de los daños.
"No creo que sea un decreto extraordinario para una situación extraordinaria, sino uno modelo", ha comentado a los medios de comunicación en un acto con cooperativistas agrarios en Lorca.
No obstante, López Miras ha manifestado que sigue "confiando en la palabra" que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, le dio para ayudar a las zonas afectadas y en que "se amplíe ese decreto, porque no es acorde a la situación vivida en la región de Murcia".
El Gobierno dio luz verde este viernes a un real decreto por importe de 774 millones de euros con medidas urgentes para paliar los efectos provocados por los incendios e inundaciones que han afectado a numerosas zonas del país desde el pasado mes de abril.
Las medidas aprobadas se destinarán a ayudar a la larga lista de regiones afectadas tanto por los incendios forestales, especialmente el de Gran Canaria, como por las lluvias torrenciales ocurridas desde junio, incluida la gota fría que ha afectado este mes a la zona de Levante y Andalucía Oriental y que ha causado siete víctimas mortales.
