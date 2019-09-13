Un vecino de la localidad alicantina de Redován se ha convertido en la quinta víctima de las lluvias torrenciales que azotan el sudeste de la península, según ha adelantado la cadena SER. El cadáver ha sido rescatado por un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil. Hasta ahora las víctimas mortales de esta Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA) eran cuatro: dos el jueves en Caudete (Albacete), otra más este viernes por la mañana en Almería y la última, también este viernes, una persona atrapada en un vehículo sumergido bajo el agua y el fango en una rambla de Jámula en Granada.
La gota fría se irá trasladando hacia el centro peninsular
La quinta víctima mortal causada por DANA es un hombre de 58 años, vecino de la localidad alicantina de Redován. Los servicios de emergencia creen que pudo haber sido arrastrado por el agua.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado que el hallazgo se ha producido poco después de las ocho de esta tarde y el helicóptero lo ha rescatado del agua en esa zona, inundada por las lluvias que también han desbordado el río Segura.
La Dirección General de Protección Civil y Emergencias de Interior ha insistido este viernes en extremar las precauciones ante la persistencia de las lluvias torrenciales y posibles crecidas de los ríos e inundaciones en el sureste peninsular. Insta a la población a adoptar medidas de autoprotección para minimizar los riesgos de la gota fría, que se irá trasladando en las próximas horas hacia el centro peninsular con especial incidencia hoy en Castilla-La Mancha, según las previsiones de la Aemet.
Se recomienda extremar las precauciones ante este episodio, que se extenderá durante el fin de semana a otros puntos del interior, tanto si se conduce, como si se camina o se está en el campo, y se aconseja además mantenerse lejos de vados inundados, ríos y torrentes.
