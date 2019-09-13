Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gota fría La gota fría más virulenta de los últimos años deja ya cinco muertos en el sudeste de España

Dos personas murieron el jueves en Caudete (Albacete); la tercera víctima fue un hombre en Almería que pasaba por un túnel este viernes; otro hombre falleció en Granada y el quinto ha muerto en la localidad alicantina de Redován.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 2
13/09/2019 - Vista de Molina del Segura (Murcia) afectada por la gota fría. / REUTERS

Vista de Molina del Segura (Murcia) afectada por la gota fría. / REUTERS

Un vecino de la localidad alicantina de Redován se ha convertido en la quinta víctima de las lluvias torrenciales que azotan el sudeste de la península, según ha adelantado la cadena SER. El cadáver ha sido rescatado por un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil. Hasta ahora las víctimas mortales de esta Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos (DANA) eran cuatro: dos el jueves en Caudete (Albacete), otra más este viernes por la mañana en Almería y la última, también este viernes, una persona atrapada en un vehículo sumergido bajo el agua y el fango en una rambla de Jámula en Granada.

La gota fría se irá trasladando hacia el centro peninsular

La quinta víctima mortal causada por DANA es un hombre de 58 años, vecino de la localidad alicantina de Redován. Los servicios de emergencia creen que pudo haber sido arrastrado por el agua.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado que el hallazgo se ha producido poco después de las ocho de esta tarde y el helicóptero lo ha rescatado del agua en esa zona, inundada por las lluvias que también han desbordado el río Segura.

La Dirección General de Protección Civil y Emergencias de Interior ha insistido este viernes en extremar las precauciones ante la persistencia de las lluvias torrenciales y posibles crecidas de los ríos e inundaciones en el sureste peninsular. Insta a la población a adoptar medidas de autoprotección para minimizar los riesgos de la gota fría, que se irá trasladando en las próximas horas hacia el centro peninsular con especial incidencia hoy en Castilla-La Mancha, según las previsiones de la Aemet.

Se recomienda extremar las precauciones ante este episodio, que se extenderá durante el fin de semana a otros puntos del interior, tanto si se conduce, como si se camina o se está en el campo, y se aconseja además mantenerse lejos de vados inundados, ríos y torrentes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad