Declaran los tres primeros detenidos por el crimen de Samuel

Hay un cuarto detenido a quien también se investiga por otro delito de apropiación indebida al haberse quedado supuestamente con el móvil de la víctima.

Vista de las flores y los mensajes dejados en el lugar en el que fue asesinado Samuel Luiz en A Coruña. Cabalar / EFE

A Coruña

Los tres primeros detenidos como presuntos autores de la brutal paliza que causó la muerte a Samuel Luiz en A Coruña, dos varones y una mujer de entre 20 y 25 años, pasarán este viernes a disposición del juez en los juzgados de esa ciudad gallega.

Lo harán a lo largo de la mañana ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número uno, que está de guardia esta semana, y este remitirá lo actuado al órgano competente, el número ocho, de guardia cuando sucedieron los hechos.

Hay un cuarto arrestado, al que se le imputa un delito de homicidio, como a los otros tres, y además, en su caso, se le investiga por otro de apropiación indebida al haberse quedado supuestamente con el móvil de la víctima, un auxiliar de enfermería de 24 años.

A Samu, como le llamaban en su círculo íntimo, lo mataron a las tres de la madrugada del pasado sábado, en el segundo día de apertura del ocio nocturno en Galicia.#

La principal prueba de cargo contra los presuntos autores del crimen está en las grabaciones de las cámaras de seguridad.

