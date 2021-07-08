Estás leyendo: "Fue la única persona que intentó ayudar a Samuel"

Justicia para Samuel "Fue la única persona que intentó ayudar a Samuel"

Amigas y familiares de Samuel se ha reencontrado con el joven de origen senegalés que intercedió durante la agresión para agradecerle su ayuda.

Lugar asesinato de Samuel
Una mujer depositaba flores en el lugar donde en la madrugada del sábado fue asesinado Samuel. Cabalar / EFE

Madrid

Amigas y familiares de Samuel Luiz se ha reencontrado con el joven de origen senegalés que intercedió durante la agresión en A Coruña que terminó con el asesinato de la víctima para agradecerle su ayuda. Según contó Lina, la amiga presente en el incidente, este chico fue la única persona que se metió a separar a Samuel de sus agresores.

En el vídeo que ha sido compartido en redes sociales, un familiar abraza al joven senegalés. "Así debemos juzgar a una persona, por su bondad", ha afirmado. El hombre recalca que este chico "fue la única persona que intentó ayudar a Samuel" y lo señala como "un ejemplo de amor y comprensión".

El vídeo, que acumula miles de reproducciones en redes, cuenta también con muchos comentarios de agradecimiento hacia el joven senegalés, y además muchas personas piden que se regularice su situación, ya que supuestamente no tiene papeles.

