Madrid
Amigas y familiares de Samuel Luiz se ha reencontrado con el joven de origen senegalés que intercedió durante la agresión en A Coruña que terminó con el asesinato de la víctima para agradecerle su ayuda. Según contó Lina, la amiga presente en el incidente, este chico fue la única persona que se metió a separar a Samuel de sus agresores.
En el vídeo que ha sido compartido en redes sociales, un familiar abraza al joven senegalés. "Así debemos juzgar a una persona, por su bondad", ha afirmado. El hombre recalca que este chico "fue la única persona que intentó ayudar a Samuel" y lo señala como "un ejemplo de amor y comprensión".
El vídeo, que acumula miles de reproducciones en redes, cuenta también con muchos comentarios de agradecimiento hacia el joven senegalés, y además muchas personas piden que se regularice su situación, ya que supuestamente no tiene papeles.
Resulta que el chico que intentó salvar la vida a Samuel, el chico de Coruña, es Senegalés.— 🇪🇦⏩Paqui Angulo⏪🇪🇦 (@PaquiAngulo) July 8, 2021
Para mí se merece toda mi admiración y respeto, ya que se jugó su vida por intentar salvar otra.
Personas como él se merecen lo mejor. GRACIAS. pic.twitter.com/j1YBljz8wa
