Estás leyendo: Denuncian la agresión a una persona trans a la salida de un bar en Palencia

Público
Público

Denuncian la agresión a una persona trans a la salida de un bar en Palencia

Un grupo de personas le propinó a la persona afectada un golpe en la cara, causándole lesiones importantes en la cara y párpados y haciendo que perdiera el conocimiento.

Dos personas sostienen una bandera trans durante una concentración convocada frente al Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid.
Dos personas sostienen una bandera trans durante una concentración convocada frente al Congreso de los Diputados en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Un grupo de personas ha agredido este jueves a una persona trans a la salida de un bar tras propinarle un golpe en la cara con un elemento de cristal en la capital palentina.

Según denuncia la asociación Chiguitxs LGTB+, al parecer un grupo de personas le propinó un golpe en la cara con una botella o un vaso a la salida de un establecimiento de la zona del Salón, lo que le produjo la pérdida de conciencia y lesiones importantes en cara y párpados, que precisaron de atención urgente en un centro sanitario.

El hecho ha sido ya denunciado y desde la Comisaría de Palencia investigan el suceso, de momento sin entidad de delito de odio, según han comunicado fuentes de la Policía. Desde el colectivo esperan que los autores puedan ser identificados y paguen por la agresión cometida. Además, la asociación se ha puesto en contacto con la víctima, quien se encuentra "muy afectada por el brutal ataque" sufrido, y a quien ha ofrecido todo su apoyo.

Se da la circunstancia de que hace diez días otra persona trans sufrió otro ataque en la plaza Juan XXIII de la capital palentina cuando dos jóvenes le amenazaron e insultaron, aunque en este caso la víctima no habría presentado denuncia.

Chiguitxs LGTB+, uno de cuyos fines fundamentales es luchar contra la discriminación y contra las agresiones a personas por su orientación sexual o su identidad de género, seguirá trabajando para la erradicación de estas conductas y de los discursos que ayudan a su crecimiento.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público