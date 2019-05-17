El Consejo General de Enfermería ha denunciado públicamente este jueves la celebración de una fiesta en un discoteca madrileña en la que azafatas semidesnudas disfrazadas de enfermeras ofrecían chupitos en unas jeringuillas gigantes, "en un ataque más a la dignidad de la mujer y la profesión".
En un comunicado, el Consejo ha manifestado su "repulsa e indignación" por la imagen de la profesión que se ofreció a los asistentes a la fiesta temática Crazy hospital (hospital loco), celebrada el pasado martes en la discoteca Fortuny, que cuenta con el patrocinio de Schweppes.
Según esta entidad, el papel de los médicos en la fiesta, encarnados solo por hombres, "incluía un uniforme sin connotaciones sexistas, una simple bata", mientras las chicas "vestían ropa interior roja y de encaje, más propia de una película pornográfica, y acompañada de la sempiterna y anacrónica cofia".
Según atestiguan las imágenes remitidas al Consejo por enfermeras presentes en la fiesta y las que el local publicó en sus redes sociales, unas falsas enfermeras recorrían la discoteca "con un escueto uniforme y enseñando de forma explícita una ropa interior roja y de encaje" y "ofrecían a los clientes tomar chupitos de unas jeringuillas gigantes en una camilla".
"Toda la escena era una absurda parodia del trabajo de los profesionales sanitarios, pero lo más grave es la imagen sexista, denigrante y ofensiva de las enfermeras y de todas las mujeres", señala el comunicado.
El presidente del Consejo de Enfermería, Florentino Pérez Raya, recuerda a los responsables del local y de la marca de bebidas que "las enfermeras son profesionales con un alto nivel de cualificación, que gozan de gran prestigio, que salvan vidas y que se han visto degradadas al presentarse como un mero icono sexual".
