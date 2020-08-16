Denuncian al piloto de una moto acuática en Melilla por intentar atropellar delfines

MELILLA
La Asociación Guelaya-Ecologistas en Acción ha informado de que un piloto de moto acuática ha sido denunciado en Melilla por intentar atropellar a un grupo de delfines que se acercaron hasta el litoral de la ciudad española del norte de África.
A través de una nota de prensa, Guelaya ha señalado que "debemos dar una noticia de última hora de las que indignan y avergüenzan a partes iguales: se ha denunciado a un melillense que perseguía con su moto de agua a un grupo de delfines dentro de la ensenada de Melilla, frente al puerto deportivo".
Según la asociación defensora del medio ambiente, "el agente que lo ha denunciado observó desde tierra cómo el sujeto les echaba la moto de agua encima cuando los delfines salían a respirar".
Para Guelaya-Ecologistas en Acción "es deprimente ver cómo un invento relativamente reciente otorga a una sola persona (con el grado suficiente de insensatez) el poder de provocar un gran impacto en la naturaleza".
