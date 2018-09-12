Público
Derechos de autor La Eurocámara da el primer paso para aprobar la polémica directiva del 'copyright'

La futura legislación de los derechos de autor plantea medidas como el filtrado previo de publicaciones a cargo de los prestadores o el pago de una controvertida tasa por cita, es decir, una especie de 'Canon AEDE' paneuropeo.

12/09/2018 Los eurodiputados votan la polémica directiva del 'copyright' este miércoles en la sede del Parlamento Europeo, en Estrasburgo. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

El pleno de la Eurocámara ha dado este miércoles el primer paso para aprobar la polémica directiva sobre los derechos de autor en el mercado único digitalla llamada directiva de copyright—, que propone proteger los derechos de autor en la red con medidas como el filtrado previo de publicaciones a cargo de los prestadores o el pago de una controvertida tasa por cita, es decir, una especie de Canon AEDE paneuropeo.

El pasado mes de julio, el texto de la propuesta fue rechazado por apenas 40 votos. Las críticas contra la futura directiva consiguió unir a expertos, académicos, activistas, plataformas, asociaciones, políticos y compañías. Ante las protestas, los eurodiputados decidieron darse una tregua de dos meses para introducir enmiendas.

De esta forma, en el pleno de este miércoles se ha introducido una enmienda que rechaza controlar de forma masiva las publicaciones en busca de obras protegidas. No obstante, las plataformas deberán encontrar la manera de seguir protegiendo las obras con copyright.

Asimismo, tal y como informa Efe, en el texto aprobado ahora por la Eurocámara también se reafirma la exclusión para los contenidos como meme que se comparten en redes sociales.

En la votación de este miércoles, la propuesta ha conseguido 438 votos a favor, 226 en contra y 39 abstenciones, de forma que volverá a debatirse en comisión parlamentaria para iniciar una negociación interinstitucional con la Comisión Europea y el Consejo de la UE.

