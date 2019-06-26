El barco de la ONG española Proactiva Open Arms retomará los rescates de migrantes en el Mediterráneo central a pesar de la política de puertos cerrados de Italia, informó en Twitter su fundador, Óscar Camps. "Seis meses bloqueados. No aguantamos más. Levamos anclas y nos vamos. Antes presos que cómplices. #NiUnaMas", tuiteó Camps.
El barco de la organización humanitaria se encontraba en el puerto de Nápoles para mostrar su interior a los ciudadanos y explicar sus tareas y ahora se implicará en los rescates y serán la única nave en aguas del Mediterráneo central.
Las autoridades españolas impidieron al Open Arms participar en rescates en el Mediterráneo, y tras cien días bloqueado en el puerto de Barcelona permitieron que zarpara el pasado abril para llevar ayuda humanitaria al Egeo pero sin participar en salvamentos.
Por otro lado, la Justicia italiana, en concreto la Fiscalía de Ragusa (sur), mantiene abierta una investigación contra dos miembros de la ONG española Open Arms: la jefa de misión, Anabel Montes, y el capitán, Marc Reig, acusados de favorecer la inmigración ilegal con sus rescates frente a las costas de Libia.
El pasado mayo el juez instructor de Catania, Carmelo Zuccaro, archivó otra causa en la que estaban acusados de formar parte de una asociación criminal para favorecer la inmigración ilegal. El vicepresidente del Gobierno y ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, mantiene cerrados sus puertos a los barcos de las ONG que salvan vidas en el mar.
Una prohibición blindada por un decreto que establece multas a quien la quebrante y que hoy fue violada por el barco de la ONG alemana Sea Watch, que entró sin permiso en aguas de la isla italiana de Lampedusa con 42 inmigrantes a bordo salvados frente a Libia y se encuentra frente a la costa custodiada por agentes policiales.
