madrid
Con motivo del Día Internacional de la Visibilidad No Binaria, la Felgtb (La Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales) exigió que la futura 'ley trans' garantice que estas personas pueden acceder al cambio registral en igualdad de condiciones al resto de la población trans.
Aarón Rodríguez, portavoz del Grupo Trans de Felgtb, explicó que las personas no binarias son personas que se sitúan fuera de la dicotomía hombre-mujer. "Somos personas que simplemente no encajamos en la norma", sentenció.
"Hoy alzamos la voz para reclamar nuestra existencia y que la sociedad de la que formamos parte nos reconozca, como lo hace con el resto de identidades y como lo hacen ya nueve países", reivindicó.
