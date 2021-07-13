Estás leyendo: La Felgtb pide que la documentación oficial incluya una tercera casilla para las personas no binarias

Derechos LGBTQ+ La Felgtb pide que la documentación oficial incluya una tercera casilla para las personas no binarias

La Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales reivindicó este martes que las personas no binarias puedan ver reconocida su identidad en su documentación oficial a través de una tercera casilla que refleje el género no binario.

Dos personas so.stienen una bandera trans
Dos personas sostienen una bandera trans. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

madrid

Con motivo del Día Internacional de la Visibilidad No Binaria, la Felgtb (La Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales) exigió que la futura 'ley trans' garantice que estas personas pueden acceder al cambio registral en igualdad de condiciones al resto de la población trans.

Aarón Rodríguez, portavoz del Grupo Trans de Felgtb, explicó que las personas no binarias son personas que se sitúan fuera de la dicotomía hombre-mujer. "Somos personas que simplemente no encajamos en la norma", sentenció.

"Hoy alzamos la voz para reclamar nuestra existencia y que la sociedad de la que formamos parte nos reconozca, como lo hace con el resto de identidades y como lo hacen ya nueve países", reivindicó.

