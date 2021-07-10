Un joven denuncia una agresión homófoba en València

València
Un joven de unos 30 años ha denunciado en una comisaria de la Policía Nacional de València una agresión homófoba mientras se encontraba con un amigo en un parque de la ciudad.
Esta agresión, la segunda en una semana que se registra en la ciudad de Valencia, tuvo lugar a las dos de la madrugada del pasado jueves 8 de julio en el tramo 8 del jardín del Turia, en la zona de la Alameda.
En el denuncia, la víctima indica que estaba paseando con un amigo cuando un desconocido se acercó, y con expresiones homófobas como "maricones de mierda", le golpeó a él y a su amigo.
Fuentes policiales han indicado que el joven agredido presentó denuncia en el comisaría del Marítimo y aportó un parte de lesiones.
El pasado martes 6 de julio, un joven denunció haber sido víctima de una agresión homófoba que tuvo lugar el fin de semana anterior en una zona de ocio de València, donde se encontraba con un grupo de amigos.
