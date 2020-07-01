girona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este miércoles al hombre buscado por agredir el lunes con sosa cáustica a una mujer y su hija de 5 años, han informado los Mossod d' Esquadra en Twitter.
Los hechos ocurrieron el lunes al mediodía en plena calle, y desde entonces se estaba buscando al autor de la agresión, que ha sido arrestado finalmente la mañana de este miércoles.
Madre e hija ingresaron en el Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona con quemaduras graves provocadas por sosa cáustica, indicaron fuentes hospitalarias.
La mujer víctima ya había denunciado previamente al presunto agresor, por un delito de coacciones, quien a su vez mantiene denuncias cruzadas con el marido de la víctima.
El Juzgado de Instrucción 3 de Sant Feliu de Guíxols, con competencias en materia de violencia sobre la mujer, investiga la agresión a la mujer y a su hija, y ha dictado una orden de protección para las dos, según el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
Por otra parte, el Juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Sant Feliu investiga un presunto atropello del marido de la víctima al ahora agresor, que según él tuvo lugar el 29 de mayo, un día antes del ataque con sosa cáustica.
En este procedimiento "el marido es el denunciado y el hombre ahora fugado es la víctima" del supuesto atropello, en el que el denunciante no sufrió lesiones que requirieran atención médica, según el parte remitido al juzgado.
El Juzgado número 2 de Sant Feliu lleva también otro procedimiento con denuncias cruzadas entre los dos hombres por delito leve de lesiones, referente a unos hechos del 8 de mayo.
