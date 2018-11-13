Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Detenido en Alcalá de Guadaíra (Sevilla) acusado de matar a su madre

El suceso se produjo a raíz de una discusión entre el joven y su madre en la casa donde vivían el acusado del crimen y un hermano. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Local de Alcalá de Guadaíra (Sevilla) ha detenido a un joven de 19 años, vecino de la localidad, como presunto autor de la muerte de su madre, de 48 años, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

El suceso se ha producido en la mañana de este martes a raíz de una discusión entre el joven y su madre en la casa donde vivían el acusado del crimen y un hermano, mientras que la progenitora residía en otra casa de la misma localidad.

Los servicios de emergencia fueron avisados para que acudiesen a una vivienda donde han encontrado a la madre ya muerta. A continuación se produjo la inmediata detención del joven. A la Policía la alertó un tercer hermano, que no vive en el domicilio donde tuvieron lugar los hechos.

El detenido se encuentra custodiado en dependencias de la Policía Nacional, a la espera de que sean traspasadas las diligencias. La investigación sigue abierta.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad