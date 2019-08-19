Público
Detenido el presunto autor del último crimen de violencia machista en Madrid

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en el barrio madrileño de Carabanchel a Tomás J.R. como presunto autor del asesinato de su pareja, la cirujana María Pilar C.P., el pasado viernes en su casa en el barrio de Tetuán.

Según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, el supuesto autor, que estaba desparecido desde el día del crimen, ha sido localizado, aunque no han trascendido más datos de la detención.

