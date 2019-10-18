La Guardia Civil ha detenido en la localidad madrileña de Valdemoro a un hombre de nacionalidad colombiana, Leandro V.J., como presunto autor del asesinato de una joven de 18 años a la que descuartizó.
Fuentes de la investigación han indicado a Efe que el suceso tuvo lugar en la noche del pasado miércoles, cuando el hombre fue sorprendido después de que arrojara el cráneo ensangrentado de una mujer en unos matorrales.
Según publica el digital niusdiario.es, supuestamente la víctima y el presunto asesino mantenían una relación esporádica.
Este diario señala también que el detenido confesó su crimen a una persona que denunció los hechos ante la Guardia Civil y añade que los agentes han encontrado restos del cuerpo de la víctima en contenedores.
