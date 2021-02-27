Detenido un hombre por apuñalar al sacristán de una iglesia de Jaén

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre por apuñalar este viernes al sacristán, de 52 años, de la iglesia de la Consolación de Alcalá la Real (Jaén).
La víctima, de nombre Francisco Zúñiga, es muy conocida en la localidad, donde el Ayuntamiento, por acuerdo de todos los grupos políticos, ha declarado un día de luto y que las banderas ondeen a media asta.
El suceso tuvo lugar este viernes de las 20.20 horas de ayer tras alertar un ciudadano al 112 de que había una persona herida en estado grave con varias puñaladas en la calle Real, ante la puerta de la iglesia de la Consolación, y hasta el lugar se desplazaron efectivos de la Policía Local, de la Guardia Civil y de los servicios sanitarios.
El hermano de Francisco Zúñiga ha agradecido el cariño y apoyo que están recibiendo por el fallecimiento de su hermano, del que ha dicho "era una excelente persona" y ha pedido que recen por él y que no se concentren "en momentos tan difíciles y de enorme riesgo sanitario para evitar cualquier concentración que ponga en riesgo a más personas".
El alcalde de Alcalá la Real, Marino Aguilera, ha hecho un llamamiento a la calma tras admitir que "son momentos difíciles y de indignación pero el presunto asesino ya ha sido detenido y hay que dejar que la Justicia siga su curso".
"Rogamos que Alcalá siga siendo el municipio tranquilo que todos conocemos y que cesen los mensajes de odio que circulan por las redes; el odio no arreglará nada", ha asegurado el alcalde.
Asimismo, ha rogado a la población que se abstenga ha realizar la concentración convocada por redes sociales ante el ayuntamiento y ha invitado a la ciudadanía a guardar un minuto de silencio, hoy sábado, a las 12,00 desde el balcón de cada casa, el lugar del trabajo o en la calle en señal de repulsa.
