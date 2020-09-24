ValènciaActualizado:
Un hombre de 24 años ha sido detenido esta madrugada por la Policía Nacional tras haber asesinado a su pareja, una joven de 26, en el domicilio que compartían en la ciudad de Valencia.
Según han indicado a Efe fuentes policiales, sobre las 4.00 horas se ha producido el asesinato, en el distrito de Jesús. Las mismas fuentes han precisado que la joven asesinada es de nacionalidad china y que el detenido es peruano nacionalizado español.
Las fuentes han precisado que ha sido el propio hombre quien ha avisado al teléfono de emergencias 112 y confesó a la Policía el asesinato, tras lo cual ha sido detenido por agentes de la Policía Nacional.
Teléfono 016
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
