Público

Detenido un hombre por presuntos abusos sexuales a más de 14 niños en Valdeavero, Madrid

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al encargado de una frutería del municipio madrileños después de ser denunciado por la madre de una de las víctimas.

La Guardia Civil - Archivo

Madrid

efe

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al encargado de una frutería del municipio madrileño de Valdeavero por supuestos abusos sexuales a catorce niños, aunque la investigación sigue abierta y podría haber más víctimas. El pasado miércoles fue arrestado en su vivienda y tras pasar a disposición judicial ingresó en prisión.

Este hombre, de 47 años, regenta un conocido establecimiento de la localidad, que tiene poco más de 1.500 habitantes y está ubicado en el límite con la provincia de Guadalajara a 48 kilómetros de la capital. La investigación de la Guardia Civil se inició a finales del mes de agosto, a raíz de la denuncia de la madre de una víctima, según adelantó La Sexta y han confirmado fuentes del instituto armado.

Este niño se negó a jugar con el hijo del presunto agresor y confesó los abusos que había recibido supuestamente por parte de este hombre en la tienda de alimentación. El presunto autor de los hechos llevaba asentado en el municipio más de una decena de años tras haberse separado.

Se desconoce desde hace cuánto tiempo llevaba realizando supuestamente estas acciones aunque por el momento han denunciado catorce víctimas, ninguna de ellas mayor de 13 años. La investigación de la Guardia Civil continúa abierta y no se descarta que haya más víctimas de estos presuntos abusos.

