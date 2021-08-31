Detenido otro joven por la agresión de Amorebieta

bilbaoActualizado:
La Ertzaintza ha detenido en Leioa a un joven de 20 años relacionado con la paliza que sufrió un chico de 23 años en Amorebieta el pasado 25 de julio.
Con este arresto son ya 16 las personas detenidas por esta agresión. Del total, ocho son menores de edad y ocho adultos.
En las próximas horas el joven arrestado será puesto a disposición del juzgado de Durango que lleva el caso.
La investigación, de la que se encarga la Ertzaintza en colaboración con la Policía Local de Amorebieta, sigue abierta e indica que los detenidos podrían formar parte de una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada Los Hermanos Koala, que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia.
Se sigue trabajando en la identificación y localización de todos los autores de la brutal agresión, por lo que no se descartan nuevos arrestos.
Como consecuencia de la agresión, la víctima permanece ingresada en coma en el hospital de Cruces, y su situación es "extremadamente grave", al tener los dos lados del cerebro "muy dañados por el ataque".
