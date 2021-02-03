jaénActualizado:
Un hombre ha sido detenido este miércoles en Linares, Jaén, tras confesar haber matado a una mujer de 56 años cuyo cadáver fue encontrado por agentes de policía en un contenedor, según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Fuentes del citado cuerpo consultadas por Europa Press han precisado que ha sido sobre las 03:47 horas cuando en la sala del 091 se ha recibido una llamada en la que se comunicaba la presencia del cadáver de una mujer en la calle Baños, junto a unos contenedores de basura, y presentaba "síntomas de haber sido agredida".
Inmediatamente, varias patrullas se dirigieron al lugar y encontraron el cuerpo, por lo que se activó el protocolo de aparición de cadáver. Sin embargo, los agentes observaron un reguero de sangre desde donde estaba el cuerpo que iba hacia una calle concreta.
Lo han seguido y han entrado en el portal donde se perdía. Una vez allí, han visto que "la sangre llevaba hasta un ascensor y, concretamente, hasta un segundo piso". Los policías llamaron a la puerta pero nadie abrió, por lo que solicitaron la presencia de los Bomberos. "En el interior encuentran a un varón con la ropa manchada de sangre y le relata a los agentes que, efectivamente, ha sido él", han explicado las referidas fuentes, que han añadido que ha sido detenido y trasladado a dependencias policiales.
Ahora, según han apuntado se está "investigando si hay algún tipo de relación sentimental" entre ambos. Han precisado que en el lugar de los hechos está Policía Científica y Judicial recabando datos para poder determinar las circunstancias en las que han producido los hechos, de modo que todas las hipótesis están abiertas.
El hombre les confesó que él la ha matado porque lo estaba extorsionando, y niega que tuviera ninguna relación sentimental con ella, por lo que la víctima no pasaría a formar parte de las estadísticas oficiales de violencia de género.
