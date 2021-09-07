Estás leyendo: Detenido en Málaga tras realizar más de un centenar de pintadas negacionistas de la covid en varios edificios de la ciudad

Pandemia Detenido en Málaga tras realizar más de un centenar de pintadas negacionistas de la covid en varios edificios de la ciudad

El arrestado, un hombre de 70 años, pintaba mensajes sobre la pandemia como "No hay covid-19" o "No hay virus" también en colegios. Está acusado de un delito de daños continuados.

Pintada negacionista
Foto cedida por la Policía Nacional de una de las pintadas negacionistas aparecidas en Málaga. CNP / EUROPA PRESS

málaga

Actualizado:

Agentes de la Policía Nacional detuvieron el pasado día 3 de septiembre en Málaga a un negacionista de la covid-19 por un delito de daños continuados: al detenido se le atribuyen más de un centenar de pintadas en fachadas de gran tamaño en diversos edificios de la capital malagueña, incluidos colegios, con mensajes sobre la pandemia como "No hay covid-19" o "No hay virus".

El perjuicio causado por estas pintadas asciende a más de 25.000 euros. El detenido, un hombre de 70 años, realizaba sus pintadas en los barrios de Capuchinos, El Molinillo y El Ejido, en la capital malagueña.

El arrestado realizó también pintadas con las frases "El virus está en la tele" o "¿Eres telecreyente?", que ocasionaron malestar entre los vecinos y que alcanzaron también a establecimientos y colegios.

Gracias a la colaboración de los vecinos, los agentes pudieron acotar la zona de actuación, obtener datos identificativos del presunto autor de los hechos y averiguar dónde compraba el material para sus pinturas.

Este operativo, desarrollado por la Brigada Provincial de Información, ha durado varias semanas hasta que lo han podido identificar, localizar y detener a quien es vecino de uno de los barrios donde actuaba. 



