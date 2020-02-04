Estás leyendo: Detenido en Murcia por golpear a su esposa e hijas, una de ellas menor y otra embarazada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

vIOLENCIA MACHISTA

Detenido en Murcia por golpear a su esposa e hijas, una de ellas menor y otra embarazada

La agresión tuvo lugar a las 20.30 horas en el interior del domicilio familiar, situado en la pedanía de Garres y Lages.

La Policía de Murcia encontró a la mujer escondida en un armario de la vivienda.
Vehículos de la Policía Local de Murcia, en una imagen de archivo. 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

público / EUROPA PRESS

Agentes pertenecientes a la Unidad de Descentralización y al Equipo de Protección y Atención a la Familia (EPAF) de la Policía Local de Murcia detuvieron este lunes a un individuo por amenazar y golpear a su esposa e hijas, una de ellas menor de edad y la otra en avanzado estado de gestación.

La agresión tuvo lugar a las 20.30 horas en el interior del domicilio familiar, situado en la pedanía de Garres y Lages. El individuo, un varón de 50 años de edad y de nacionalidad española, fue detenido por amenazar y golpear a su esposa e hijas.

Los agentes de la Policía no apreciaron lesiones graves, pero las víctimas acudieron a un centro sanitario para descartar complicaciones.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú