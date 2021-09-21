Detenido un pastor evangélico por abusar sexualmente de cuatro niñas

madridActualizado:
El pastor, de 50 años, fue detenido a principios de septiembre por la Policía Nacional y acusado de abuso sexual después de que una de las niñas contara a sus padres los hechos.
Según las primeras investigaciones, el pastor, que pertenece a la congregación Maranatha de Getafe (Madrid), podría llevar hasta un año abusando de las menores de diez, nueve, siete y seis años que acudían dos veces a la semana a la Iglesia. El acusado compraba el silencio de las niñas con regalos y, en ocasiones, les daba un euro como premio.
El detenido se encuentra en libertad con cargos
Además, el hombre también abusó presuntamente de una de las menores fuera de la Iglesia, en la parte trasera de un coche, donde se produjo la agresión sexual. Por ahora, la investigación sigue abierta, y el detenido, que no tenía antecedentes, se encuentra en libertad con cargos.
