Detenido en Tenerife por intentar meter a la fuerza a una menor en su coche

El hombre, de treinta y ocho años, ha sido arrestado por la Policía Nacional después de que la chica, de quince, facilitara los datos de la matrícula del vehículo a los agentes. 

Sede del Cuerpo General de la Policía Canaria
Sede del Cuerpo General de la Policía Canaria. Gobierno de Canarias

Agentes de la Brigada Móvil (BRIMO) del Cuerpo General de la Policía Canaria han detenido a un hombre, de 38 años, como presunto autor de un delito de detención ilegal en grado de tentativa después de que presuntamente intentara introducir a una menor de 15 años en un vehículo por la fuerza en La Laguna (Tenerife).

El hombre intentó introducirla en el coche hasta en tres ocasiones

La detención se produjo después de que el sábado, 7 de agosto, agentes de la Policía Canaria que realizaban funciones de seguridad ciudadana en La Laguna fueron requeridos por una menor, acompañada por su padre, que les indicó como un hombre de mediana edad la había intentado introducir en un coche por la fuerza hasta en tres ocasiones, según ha informado el Gobierno regional en nota de prensa.

La menor facilitó los datos de la matrícula del vehículo a los agentes, quienes lograron localizar y detener al supuesto autor de los hechos por un delito de detención ilegal en grado de tentativa.

Finalmente, tras ser identificado por la menor, el presunto autor fue entregado, junto con las diligencias abiertas, al Cuerpo Nacional de la Policía y quedó detenido a la espera de lo que dictamine la autoridad judicial.

