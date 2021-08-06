Estás leyendo: Detenido un joven neonazi por el ataque a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena

Detenido un joven neonazi por el ataque a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena

La Policía trabaja en la investigación apoyada en el material de las cámaras de seguridad, las cuales incumplían la Ley de Protección de Datos y por lo que Podemos ha sido sancionado con una multa.

Imagen del vídeo difundido por redes sociales del ataque a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena. 

madrid

La Policía Nacional ha detenido esta madrugada a un joven de 20 años de extrema derecha por su presunta participación en el ataque con material explosivo a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena el dos de abril de este año. Se prevé que pase a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.

El ataque al local comenzó con pintadas de grafitis en los cristales donde se leía "no al terrorismo de Estado" e "hijos de puta". Después de escribir estos mensajes procedieron a echar gasolina en una de las paredes de la sede y prender fuego al combustible, el cual tardó unos minutos en apagarse sin necesidad de la intervención de los bomberos. 

Según recoge La Opinión, el sospechoso es un neonazi que reside en la localidad de Campo de Cartagena. Cuando la Policía detuvo al joven tenía una estética de skin como rezaba la camiseta que vestía y el pelo rapado. Los investigadores le tuvieron ayer bajo custodia mientras realizaban en su presencia una búsqueda de pruebas que demostrara su implicación. Las autoridades no han clarificado si se le investiga por arrojar el cóctel molotov.

Desde que comenzó la investigación de los hechos, la policía ha basado su trabajo en las grabaciones de las cámaras de seguridad de la sede. Sin embargo, pese que se apoyan en este material, Podemos recibió por la Agencia Estatal de Protección de Datos una multa de 4.000 euros por la instalación de cámaras que graban a la calle.

