Los vecinos explicaron que el arrestado había comentado que no le gustaba que los dueños de las mascotas salieran a pasear con los animales.

europa press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en València a un hombre por disparar desde su ventana hacia la calle con armas de aire comprimido y dañar un coche y varias señales de la vía pública, según han confirmado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos sucedieron sobre las 18.00 horas de este miércoles cuando los agentes fueron requeridos, tras recibirse la alerta de los vecinos, para que se dirigieran a un domicilio del distrito de Trànsits donde un hombre supuestamente estaba disparando "a cosas" hacia la calle desde las ventanas de su vivienda.

Los agentes localizaron el lugar y al presunto autor de los hechos, un hombre de 53 años y de nacionalidad española, que quedó detenido como presunto autor de los delitos de daños y amenazas. Los vecinos explicaron que el arrestado había comentado que no le gustaba que los dueños de las mascotas salieran a pasear con los animales.

Los agentes requisaron en el interior de la vivienda dos armas de aire comprimido para las que, según fuentes policiales, no tenía permiso para utilizarlas. El arrestado tenía antecedentes por delitos distintos a estos por los que ha sido detenido.

