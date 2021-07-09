A Coruña
La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes a dos menores como presuntos autores del crimen de Samuel Luiz, por lo que ya son seis los arrestados hasta el momento, todos vecinos de A Coruña, informan a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
Los cuatro detenidos anteriormente, una mujer y tres hombres de entre 20 y 25 años se encuentran dentro del edificio de los juzgados de A Coruña, donde han pasado este viernes a disposición judicial.
(((Habrá ampliación)))
