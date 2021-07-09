Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos más por el crimen de Samuel, ambos menores

Justicia para Samuel Dos detenidos más por el crimen de Samuel, ambos menores

Ya son seis los arrestados hasta el momento, todos vecinos de A Coruña.

Asesinato Samuel
Agentes de la Policía Nacional conducen a uno de los cuatro detenidos por el homicidio de Samuel Luiz. Cabalar / EFE

A Coruña

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes a dos menores como presuntos autores del crimen de Samuel Luiz, por lo que ya son seis los arrestados hasta el momento, todos vecinos de A Coruña, informan a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Los cuatro detenidos anteriormente, una mujer y tres hombres de entre 20 y 25 años se encuentran dentro del edificio de los juzgados de A Coruña, donde han pasado este viernes a disposición judicial.

(((Habrá ampliación)))

