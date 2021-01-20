Estás leyendo: Detenidos tres menores por violar a chica de 15 años en un pueblo de Valencia

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 16 de enero entre las 21.30 y las 22.30 horas cuando, siempre según la denuncia, uno de los jóvenes engañó a la chica, del mismo pueblo y compañera de instituto, para que le acompañara a un garaje.

Tres menores de entre 14 y 17 años de edad han sido detenidos por la Policía Nacional como sospechosos de una violación grupal de una compañera de instituto de 15 años ocurrida en una población de la comarca de La Ribera, en la provincia de Valencia, el pasado sábado.

Los chicos, nacidos entre 2004 y 2006, han sido puestos a disposición del juez de menores y la Fiscalía ha pedido su internamiento provisional hasta que sean juzgados por agresión sexual.

Allí sucedió la agresión, según han informado a fuentes que investigan el caso.

La denuncia señala que los tres menores participaron en la violación y actuaron de modo intimidatorio, e incluso violento.

