Detienen al hijo de la mujer hallada muerta en su casa en La Palma

El cuerpo fue hallado en una cama de la vivienda con signos de violencia. La detención del hijo, que convivía con ella, se dio cuando la Guardia Civil comenzó a sospechar que la muerte no se dio por causas naturales.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. ARCHIVO

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al hijo de la mujer hallada ayer jueves muerta en su domicilio del municipio palmero de Los Llanos de Aridane. Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado a Efe este viernes la detención de este hombre, que al parecer convivía con su madre de 68 años.

El cuerpo fue hallado en una cama de la vivienda y al parecer con signos de violencia. Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado a Efe este viernes la detención de este hombre, que al parecer convivía con su madre de 68 años.

Efectivos de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil se desplazaron ayer desde Tenerife hasta la isla de La Palma tras el hallazgo del cuerpo y sospechar que la muerte pudo producirse por causas no naturales.

