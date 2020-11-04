Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre tras matar a su pareja en Palma

Público
Público

Violencia machista Detienen a un hombre tras matar a su pareja en Palma

De confirmarse este nuevo caso de violencia machista el número de mujeres asesinadas por esta lacra ascendería a 39 en 2020 y a 1.072 desde 2003.

Manifestación en Lisboa contra la violencia machista. - EFE
Manifestación en Lisboa contra la violencia machista. - EFE.

palma

Actualizado:

efe | público

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 35 años que presuntamente asesinó anoche a su compañera sentimental, de 32, cuyo cadáver dejó tapado con maleza y ramas en las proximidades de Camí de Ca Na Verda, en Palma.

Según ha informado la Jefatura Superior de Baleares, sobre las 22 horas de este martes familiares del hombre alertaron de que les había comunicado, de forma confusa, que habían tenido un accidente de tráfico y que su pareja había muerto.

Los agentes desplazados al lugar encontraron el vehículo accidentado sin nadie en el interior y comprobaron que del coche salía un rastro de sangre que conducía a un sendero en el que hallaron el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer, que estaba cubierto con restos de arbustos y ramas.

Hasta el lugar se desplazó en ambulancia un equipo sanitario que solo pudo confirmar la muerte de la víctima. Poco después, la Policía recibió una llamada en la que se informaba de que el presunto asesino quería entregarse y le indicaban su localización.

Los agentes se desplazaron hasta un domicilio de la zona de s'Hostalot, donde se procedió al arresto del hombre. Especialistas de Policía Científica tomaron muestras y examinaron el cuerpo de la víctima para completar la investigación, de la que se ha hecho cargo el Grupo de Homicidios.

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha indicado este miércoles que está recabando datos del presunto asesinato machista.

De confirmarse la naturaleza machista del crimen, esta mujer de 32 años sería la víctima mortal número 39 de la violencia de género en lo que va de 2020, la tercera en Balears y la 1.072 desde que comenzaron a elaborarse los registros en 2003.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público