Un lazo morado símbolo de la lucha contra la violencia machista. EFE/Víctor Lerena.

El presupuesto para luchar contra la violencia de género será en 2021 de 180 millones de euros, 21 más repecto al año 2020, según las cuentas públicas que el Gobierno entregó este martes al Congreso de los Diputados para su tramitación parlamentaria.

De esta forma se da cumplimiento a lo establecido en el Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género que establece un crecimiento anual del 15% en el presupuesto de la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género en el periodo transcurrido desde que se aprobó ese acuerdo hasta 2021.

Entre los créditos del programa figuran transferencias a las comunidades autónomas por 113 millones de euros destinadas fundamentalmente al desarrollo de nuevas y ampliadas competencias reservadas a las mismas en el ámbito del citado pacto (de este importe, en 2021, por primera vez se dotan transferencias de capital por importe de 10 millones de euros), transferencias a entidades locales por 20 millones de euros y, por último, 18 para familias e instituciones sin fines de lucro, destinados, entre otros fines, a ayudas sociales para mujeres víctimas de violencia de género y para atención a mujeres víctimas de trata con fines de explotación sexual y otras actuaciones.

