Cada día 37 niños son víctimas del maltrato familiar en España

La representante especial de la ONU, Marta Santos Pais, ha alertado este jueves en Barcelona, en la inauguración del Congreso Internacional Infancia Maltratada, de que "en España, cada día 37 niños son víctimas del maltrato familiar".

La Federación de Asociaciones para la Prevención del Maltrato Infantil (FAPMI), que organiza el evento, también ha denunciado en un comunicado que "la violencia infantil afecta sin duda al ámbito familiar, donde la complicidad de los miembros puede silenciar el maltrato". Según la FAPMI, "más del 90 % del maltrato, de la negligencia y, sobre todo, del abuso sexual es intrafamiliar y lo hace una persona conocida."



Por eso, FAPMI ha escogido el lema: "No hablar, no ver, no oír, demos visibilidad al maltrato infantil", para el Congreso, que se celebra desde este jueves hasta el sábado precisamente por la falta de información acerca del maltrato infantil, y también ha hecho un llamamiento a la sociedad para que "tome más conciencia" acerca de él.

El 15 % de la población ha sufrido maltrato infantil de algún tipo

FAPMI también ha alertado que uno de cada cinco niños son y serán maltratados en el mundo, y un 90 % de los casos se dan dentro de la familia. Según sus datos, el 15 % de la población ha sufrido maltrato infantil de algún tipo, aunque el 85 % de los casos se desconocen, además, el 70 % de los hechos por este tipo de delitos a los que tiene acceso la justicia no llega a valorarse en una vista oral.

El 70 % de los maltratos son ocasionados por el padre, y es la madre la que denuncia en la mayoría de los casos, y la mitad suelen suceder antes de los cinco años, pero solo el 13 % ocurre en los colegios, según los datos.

FAPMI pide también la creación de juzgados especializados en maltrato infantil, ya que "hay casos en los que la justicia tarda ocho meses para una evaluación del menor y los niños declaran cuatro o cinco veces en procesos largos".