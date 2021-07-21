Tras el aumento de perros sin hogar, la Organización Mundial de la Salud ha declarado el día 21 de julio el Día Internacional del Perro. Hay más de 300 millones de perros en el mundo y muchos de ellos no tienen hogar.

Las adopciones de perros aumentaron durante el confinamiento en 2020, pero tras la mejora de la situación epidemiológica y la llegada del verano, han aumentado los abandonos. Cada 5 minutos tres perros son abandonados a su suerte en España, causando situaciones difíciles en los centros de acogida que se ven desbordados tras la llegada del verano e instan a la adopción.

Llevar perros en el vehículo

El 47 % de los dueños de mascotas no sabe cómo debe llevarlas en su vehículo en los desplazamientos, lo que puede generar riesgos. Y es que la norma de tráfico no especifica de forma clara cuál debe ser el sistema de retención o de protección del animal, tan solo indica que no debe interferir con el conductor.

La sujeción de las mascotas no solo está destinada a garantizar la seguridad del animal sino también la de los pasajeros, tanto ante frenazos bruscos como accidentes. En el caso de un choque frontal a unos 50 km/h, las mascotas sin retención podrán producir altas cargas de impacto, de tal forma que, por ejemplo, un perro de 20 kg tendrá una carga de impacto que superará la media tonelada, lo que puede reducir o anular la protección de sistemas de seguridad, como asientos, cinturones o airbags.

La Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a motor y Seguridad Vial establece que no llevar a los animales en el vehículo adecuadamente colocados, mediante sistemas de separación o retención que evite interferencias con el conductor, podrá tener la consideración de sanción leve con hasta 100 euros de multa.