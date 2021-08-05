Dime dónde vives y te diré lo que pagas de agua: la factura varía hasta casi un 500% entre las diferentes ciudades, según Facua

Sevilla
La factura del agua varía hasta un 479,3 % según la ciudad en la que se resida en España, según un estudio realizado por Facua sobre las tarifas para el año 2021 del suministro domiciliario de agua en 57 ciudades españolas.
Ceuta es la ciudad con el agua más cara de las 57 analizadas en todos los supuestos contemplados y la segunda posición la ocupa Murcia, mientras que León es la más barata, según el estudio que abarca todas las capitales de provincia y de comunidades (Santiago de Compostela y Mérida), además de las dos ciudades autónomas y las tres ciudades (Gijón, Jerez de la Frontera y Vigo) que tienen una mayor población que sus respectivas capitales de provincia.
A partir de la tercera ciudad más cara, las ciudades difieren dependiendo del grosor del contador y el consumo mensual, y, así, para contadores de 13 mm, las que siguen a Ceuta y Murcia son Cádiz, Valencia y Palma, y en el caso de los contadores de 15 mm, la tercera posición la ocupa Santa Cruz de Tenerife, seguida de Valencia y Huelva.
Las variaciones tarifarias suponen al año hasta 278,50 euros (antes de impuestos) de diferencia para una vivienda con un consumo de 9 metros cúbicos mensuales y un calibre de contador de 13 ó 15 mm, que van desde los 4,84 euros al mes que se pagan en León hasta los 28,04 euros que se abonan en Ceuta. Si el consumo alcanza los 13 m3 mensuales, las variaciones alcanzan los 329,33 euros al año.
Según el estudio, 52 de las 57 ciudades analizadas (nueve de cada diez) no han modificado sus tarifas en 2021, si bien la mayor subida se ha producido en San Sebastián, un 2,4% y un 2,6 % según el consumo (9 ó 13 m3 mensuales), mientras que en León y Ciudad Real la subida es casi imperceptible.
Por el contrario, en Alicante y Santander bajan levemente (un 0,7 y 0,3 % respectivamente), según el estudio de Facua, que reclama los ayuntamientos que adopten un sistema progresivo de tarificación que refleje mejor el consumo de los hogares por número de habitantes, de tal manera que se penalicen los consumos excesivos.
