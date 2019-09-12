Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo "Los riesgos de estar mal informados", un debate en directo con Sandra Barneda

En la charla participan Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de 'Público', Encarna Samitier, directora de '20 Minutos', y Carmen Torres, periodista de 'El Independiente'.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
fake news

fake news

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad