La directora del colegio Blas de Lezo denuncia a algunos padres contrarios a su nombramiento

Padres de alumnos del colegio Blas de Lezo de las Tablas, que rechazan el nombramiento de la nueva directora, designada por la Comunidad de Madrid, han defendido este miércoles en comisaría no haber cometido "ninguna ilegalidad" y han tachado de "repugnante" que la directora del cetro, Ana van Oosterzee, haya presentado una denuncia contra ellos.

Una de las madres que han sido citadas para prestar declaración en la comisaría de Fuencarral, Ana Domínguez, ha explicado en declaraciones a Europa Press que han citado a tres familias del centro en calidad de investigada por un delito leve de coacciones por algún mensaje en Twitter", según ha dicho que le ha trasladado la Policía.

Según ha relatado, durante su declaración ha trasladado a los agentes que no han cometido "ninguna ilegalidad". En esta línea, ha negado haber coaccionado a la directora del colegio o haber impedido que saliera del mismo y ha dicho que puede asegurar "al cien por cien" que ningún padre ni madre del colegio ha hecho esto.

"Creo que ha quedado bastante claro que yo no he cometido ningún delito y que yo lo único que ha hecho es defender los derechos de mi hijo y lo seguiría haciendo, porque el derecho a la protesta no sólo es un derecho legítimo, sino además constitucional", ha defendido en declaraciones a Europa Press.

Malestar en el colegio

En esta misma línea, Domínguez ha trasladado su "indignación" ante la denuncia presentada por la directora del centro y ha calificado de "repugnante" que Van Oosterzee haya optado por esta vía.

"¿Con qué cara me va a mirar esta señora cuando yo voy allí y le dejo lo más valioso de mi vida y hace esto?", ha señalado indignada Domínguez, que ve "horroroso" el comportamiento de la directora del centro.

En esta línea, ha denunciado que la directora tiene "una clarísima intencionalidad" de acallar la voz de las familias en el Consejo Escolar, donde ella les representa. "Han intentado acallar de muchas formas la voz de las familias y ésta ha sido la última, claro. Poner una demanda a una madre que además de madre es representante de las familias en el Consejo Escolar es bastante sucio y repugnante por parte de la señora directora del colegio Blas de Lezo de las Tablas", ha zanjado.