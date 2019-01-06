Público
Empleadas del hogar 'Sin nosotras no se mueve el mundo', el disco que reivindica a las trabajadoras del hogar

Las mujeres de Territorio Doméstico pretenden defender sus derechos laborales y visibilizar la labor de las cuidadoras.

Territorio Doméstico ha publicado el disco 'Porque sin nosotras no se mueve el mundo'.

Las mujeres de Territorio Doméstico han editado un disco para reivindicar sus derechos laborales. Son empleadas del hogar empoderadas que vuelven a alzar en la voz, en esta ocasión desde un estudio de grabación, donde han facturado diez canciones, cuyos títulos aluden a su lucha: Deja ya los miedos, A la calle empoderadas, Levántate empleada del hogar o Mujeres transfronterizas.

El colectivo feminista y mestizo de trabajadoras, que ha contado con el apoyo de la Fundación Rosa Luxemburgo para llevar a cabo esta iniciativa, ha titulado el álbum Porque sin nosotras no se mueve el mundo, uno de sus reivindicativos lemas, que también da título al último corte del trabajo.

La asociación de Rafaela Pimentel, quien lucha por la visibilización de las mujeres que se dedican a los cuidados, explica que el disco "recoge los cantos que desde hace más de diez años llevamos a la calle para reivindicar con alegría nuestras luchas por la dignificación del empleo de hogar".


Territorio Doméstico, formado por empleadas del hogar de varias nacionalidades, como refleja el título de una de las composiciones, considera que "el trabajo de los cuidados es fundamental para sostener la vida".

El disco fue lanzado por el colectivo de trabajadoras, con sede en el centro social madrileño centro social Eskalera Karakola (ubicado en el barrio de Lavapiés) en enero de 2019 y puede escucharse en SoundCloud.

