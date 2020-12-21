madrid
La crisis económica generada por la pandemia del coronavirus se colocó en diciembre como el primer problema del país, seguida de la crisis sanitaria por la Covid-19, mientras creció la inquietud por el paro y especialmente la censura al comportamiento de los políticos.
Así se desprende del barómetro de diciembre del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), hecho público este lunes, que sitúa a la mala situación económica en el primer puesto de la lista de problemas con menciones en el 42,6% de los cuestionarios, una cifra similar a la del mes anterior.
Con respecto a noviembre, las alusiones al coronavirus –que entonces era el primer problema de España– bajan cuatro puntos hasta el 38%, mientras que en la tercera plaza repite el paro, con un 28,1% de menciones, cuatro puntos más que el mes anterior.
Las categorías en las que CIS divide ahora el malestar respecto a los políticos también registra mayores porcentajes que en noviembre. Así, los problemas políticos se colocan en la cuarta posición con un 22,1%, marcando su récord del año, y la quinta es para el mal comportamiento de los políticos, con un 20,3%.
