La crisis económica generada por la pandemia inquieta al 42,6% de los españoles, pero en el último mes han crecido especialmente la inquietud por el paro y especialmente la censura al comportamiento de los políticos, según el CIS.

Vacuna Covid
Las alusiones al coronavirus –que entonces era el primer problema de España– bajan cuatro puntos hasta el 38%.  EFE

madrid

europa press

La crisis económica generada por la pandemia del coronavirus se colocó en diciembre como el primer problema del país, seguida de la crisis sanitaria por la Covid-19, mientras creció la inquietud por el paro y especialmente la censura al comportamiento de los políticos.

Así se desprende del barómetro de diciembre del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), hecho público este lunes, que sitúa a la mala situación económica en el primer puesto de la lista de problemas con menciones en el 42,6% de los cuestionarios, una cifra similar a la del mes anterior.

Con respecto a noviembre, las alusiones al coronavirus –que entonces era el primer problema de España– bajan cuatro puntos hasta el 38%, mientras que en la tercera plaza repite el paro, con un 28,1% de menciones, cuatro puntos más que el mes anterior.

Las categorías en las que CIS divide ahora el malestar respecto a los políticos también registra mayores porcentajes que en noviembre. Así, los problemas políticos se colocan en la cuarta posición con un 22,1%, marcando su récord del año, y la quinta es para el mal comportamiento de los políticos, con un 20,3%.

