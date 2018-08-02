Compromís ha presentado una moción en el Senado para que la asignatura de Religión salga de los centros educativos y las administraciones públicas dejen de asumir el salario de los profesores que la imparten en centros privados y concertados.
Esto es lo que demanda el senador de Compromís Carles Mulet, en la moción que ha presentado este jueves, en la que asegura que la reforma en este ámbito "debe avanzar más allá", ya que considera como "debate caduco" limitarse a plantear si la asignatura de Religión debe evaluarse o no.
A juicio de Compromís, el tiempo que se dedica a la Religión debería ser empleado en otras asignaturas o proyectos" y critica que el Estado y las comunidades se gasten anualmente 100 millones de euros en maestros que, sin pasar por procesos de oposición, ocupan plazas de profesores en los centros educativos públicos.
Mulet ha destacado que "cada vez menos alumnado" se decanta por esta asignatura, lo que "denota la tendencia de la sociedad a separar sus creencias religiosas de la educación que reciben".
Considera que seguir impartiéndola "va en contra de los cambios" experimentados por la sociedad, "da pie a fundamentalismos" y "solo alimenta movimientos intolerantes y extremistas que poco tienen que ver con la libertad y el respeto", ha señalado.
