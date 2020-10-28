Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investiga si Educación incurrió en prevaricación por permitir el paso de curso con suspensos

La Fiscalía investiga si Educación incurrió en prevaricación por permitir el paso de curso con suspensos

El ministerio fiscal estudia si la titular de Educación y los consejeros cometieron un delito de prevaricación al modificar una ley orgánica, la Lomce, a través de un acuerdo adoptado en una conferencia sectorial.

24/09/2020.- La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa. / EFE/J.J. Guillén
La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, durante la rueda de prensa. -  EFE/J.J. Guillén

La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo investiga si el acuerdo adoptado por la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación del pasado día 15 de abril que permitía a los alumnos pasar de curso con suspensos se ajusta a la legalidad y solicita al ministerio dirigido por Isabel Celaá el expediente administrativo que recoge la decisión.

El ministerio fiscal estudia si la titular de Educación y los consejeros cometieron un delito de prevaricación al modificar una ley orgánica, la Lomce, a través de un acuerdo adoptado en una conferencia sectorial. La orden fue suscrita por la mayoría de comunidades, excepto Madrid, Andalucía, Murcia, Castilla y León y Euskadi.

En concreto, Celaá y los consejeros acordaron el pasado mes de abril ser "flexibles" con los alumnos por la pandemia de coronavirus y permitirles pasar de curso, incluso en el caso de que se tratara de los niveles en los que se obtienen los títulos de ESO, Bachillerato y Formación Profesional, sin límite de suspensos.

La Conferencia Sectorial

El acuerdo de la conferencia quedó recogido en una orden del Ministerio de Educación, publicada el 24 de abril en el Boletín Oficial del Estado

Está en cuestión si la Conferencia Sectorial tiene capacidad para modificar, 'de facto', una ley orgánica. La investigación se abrió a raíz de la denuncia de un particular contra la ministra de Educación por prevaricación.

El acuerdo de la conferencia quedó recogido en una orden del Ministerio de Educación, publicada el 24 de abril en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE). En ella se eliminaban los límites de suspensos que establece la Lomce para promocionar y para titular en cuarto de la ESO, que sólo se supera con dos suspensos máximo sin que sean a la vez matemáticas y lengua, o Bachillerato, que sólo se supera sin suspensos.

