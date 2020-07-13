madridActualizado:
El nieto de Elvis Presley, Benjamin Keough de 27 años, ha fallecido este domingo según afirmaron fuentes directas de su madre, Lisa Marie Presley. El motivo de la muerte ha sido un disparo en su casa de Calabasas, California, según TMZ, creen que se puede tratar de un suicidio.
Roger Widynowski, el representante de la madre de Kenough, quien dio la noticia, afirmó que no tenía más detalles sobre las circunstancias de la muerte del nieto de Elvis Presley, incluida la fecha.
Al contrario que su madre, Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin, había llevado una vida mucho más alejada del foco mediático. Lisa Marie Presley compartió una foto familiar en las redes sociales de ambos y muchos de sus fans destacan el increíble parecido físico entre abuelo y nieto.
Totalmente consternada
Lisa Marie Presley: "Todos se daban la vuelta y lo miraban. Todos querían una foto con él porque era simplemente asombroso"
"Está completamente desconsolada y más que devastada. Pero intenta mantenerse fuerte por sus gemelos de 11 años y su hija mayor, Riley. Ella adoraba a ese niño. Era el amor de su vida", ha explicado el representante.
Su madre se encargaba de destacarlo, según recoge TMZ. Lisa aseguraba que: "Todos se daban la vuelta y lo miraban. Todos querían una foto con él porque era simplemente asombroso".
Benjamin no solía aparecer en público, de hecho, una de las últimas veces fue en el homenaje que se celebró en Graceland en 2017 cuando se celebró el 40 aniversario de la muerte de Elvis Presley.
