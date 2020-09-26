madridActualizado:
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, estaría dispuesta a cerrar todos los distritos sanitarios que tengan más de 500 contagios por cada 100.000 habitantes, tal y como aconsejo Sanidad. Sin embargo, pone una condición: el Gobierno debe decretar el cierre del resto de municipios de España que tengan un ratio de contagios similar y obligar a realizar pruebas PCR en el aeropuerto de Barajas y estaciones de tren.
El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid considera que esta postura, anunciada por la Cadena SER, no supone un intento de confrontación con el Ministerio de Sanidad, que se plantea intervenir la región dirigida por Ayuso si ésta no rectifica dentro de las próximas 48 horas.
La noticia llega después de que el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, instase a Díaz Ayuso "a revisar sus decisiones y seguir las recomendaciones" que están dando las autoridades sanitarias.
Este mismo sábado también se ha conocido la dimisión de Emilio Bouza, el portavoz de la comisión del Gobierno y la Comunidad de Madrid para la gestión de la pandemia de la covid-19, tan solo dos días después de su nombramiento.
